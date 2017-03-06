(Repeating to add L&T INFRA and HPCL Primary CP deals) Mar 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF SER LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3700 500 07-Mar-17 HDFC* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 20000 - CHAMBAL FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 3000 - RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 1000 - HERO CYCLES* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3300 550 - L&T INFRA INS.CO. 06-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 7.1500 100 06-Mar-17 HPCL* - 45 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 6000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com