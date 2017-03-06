(Repeating to add L&T INFRA and HPCL Primary CP deals)
Mar 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMF SER LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3700 500 07-Mar-17
HDFC* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 20000 -
CHAMBAL FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 3000 -
RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 1000 -
HERO CYCLES* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3300 550 -
L&T INFRA INS.CO. 06-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 7.1500 100 06-Mar-17
HPCL* - 45 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 6000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com