(Repeating to add RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS Primary CP deal.) Mar 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM BNP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 1000 - FEDBANK FIN* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 450 - HDFC* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5500 20000 - FAMILY CREDIT MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1000 7500 14-Mar-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3000 3000 - TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0500 1000 - EXIM - 90 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.2900 4000 - CANFIN HOMES* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5300 2000 - RCF* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 1900 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com