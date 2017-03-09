(Repeating to add SIDBI, ISEC LTD, SHRIRAM CITY, CEAT and DEWAN HSG Primay CP deals) Mar 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ IND BK 12-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 600 14-Mar-17 EXIM - 17 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 5.9000 17000 - GIC HF - 78 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.6000 500 16-Mar-17 SIDBI BKS 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 6.6400 5000 09-Mar-17 ISEC LTD MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0200 250 14-Mar-17 SHRIRAM CITY MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.9000 1000 21-Mar-17 CEAT* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4500 1000 - DEWAN HSG* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 2500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com