(Repeating to add BIRLA TMT, TGS INVESTMENT & BAJAJ FINANCE Primary deals.) Mar 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF PRODUCTS - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 500 14-Mar-17 SHRIRAM CITY BKS & MFS 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.9900 1500 10-Mar-17 HERO FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 750 - CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3500 2000 - BIRLA TMT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 - - TGS INVT* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1000 - - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.2000 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com