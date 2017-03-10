Mar 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL BANKS 18-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 2250 14-Mar-17 CPCL BANKS 18-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 2250 15-Mar-17 CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3200 1000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3050 2000 - NABHA POWER* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3800 4000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com