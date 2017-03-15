(Repeating to add HERO FINCORP and JMFPL Primary CP deals) Mar 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFCSL MF 12-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 1000 15-Mar-17 ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 1500 - FAMILY CREDIT* - MAY END CARE A1+ 7.0200 2500 - RAYMOND* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4800 300 - SIDBI MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2800 5000 - HERO FINCORP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8600 1500 - JMFPL MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3700 500 15-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com