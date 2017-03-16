(Repeating to add NAT FERT and GIC HF Primary CP deals)
Mar 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TMFL* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 1500 -
SIDBI MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3200 14100 16-Mar-17
TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 2000 -
EXIM - 20-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2900 12050 -
NAT FERT* - APRIL END CRISIL A1+ 6.4300 12850 -
GIC HF - 09-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6200 1000 23-Mar-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com