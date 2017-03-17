(Repeating to add CPCL(26-May-17)& CENTURY TEXT Primary CP deal.) Mar 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL BANKS 18-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3300 1500 17-Mar-17 RELIANCE JIO* - MAY END CARE A1+ 6.3700 2000 - SIDBI - 20-Apr-17 CARE A1+ 6.3000 2000 17-Mar-17 INDIABULLS HF* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6700 2500 - TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8300 - - CPCL BANKS 26-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3300 5750 20-Mar-17 CENTURY TEXT MF 22-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.4900 1000 22-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com