(Repeating to add PTC INDIA FIN Primary CP deal) Mar 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN BK 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 6.7000 1500 20-Mar-17 CENTURY TEXT - 22-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.5100 1000 22-Mar-17 RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 1750 - RELIANCE HOME* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 1000 - PTC INDIA FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6100 1250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com