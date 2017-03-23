(Repeating to add GNFC Primary CP deal) Mar 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3500 2500 - CANFIN HOMES* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 1000 - CHAMBAL FERT MF 02-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1700 1000 03-Apr-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3500 - - EXIM - 90 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 7500 - EXIM - 62 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.3200 8500 - ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5500 - - GRUH FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3300 10000 - GNFC MFS 60 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.3200 2000 03-Apr-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com