(Repeating to add AB NUVO and HPCL Primary CP deals) Mar 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NCDC* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3900 9000 - HUDCO - 26-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.3400 10000 27-Mar-17 ABFL - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.3000 500 24-Mar-17 L&T FINANCE BK 23-Mar-18 CARE A1+ 7.3100 500 24-Mar-17 AB NUVO* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1700 2000 - HPCL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 7000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com