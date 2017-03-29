(Repeating to add INDIABULLS HF and JHAJJAR POWER Primary CP deals) Mar 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- MOTILAL OSWAL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1200 500 29-Mar-17 JMFSL MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2000 500 29-Mar-17 HPCL* - 25 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 1000 - ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 - - ICICI HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 1250 - HUDCO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4200 5000 - INDIABULLS HF BKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 500 29-Mar-17 JHAJJAR POWER MF 29-May-17 IND A1+ 6.9000 1000 30-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com