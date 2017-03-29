BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
(Repeating to add INDIABULLS HF and JHAJJAR POWER Primary CP deals) Mar 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- MOTILAL OSWAL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1200 500 29-Mar-17 JMFSL MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2000 500 29-Mar-17 HPCL* - 25 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 1000 - ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 - - ICICI HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 1250 - HUDCO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4200 5000 - INDIABULLS HF BKS & MFS 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 500 29-Mar-17 JHAJJAR POWER MF 29-May-17 IND A1+ 6.9000 1000 30-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)