Mar 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFCSL BK 28-Mar-18 ICRA A1+ 8.2000 1000 29-Mar-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4200 2000 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 5000 30-Mar-17 BLUE STAR MF 05-May-17 CARE A1+ 6.7000 250 31-Mar-17 GNFC MF 09-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3300 2000 07-Apr-17 KEC INTER* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 1500 - REDINGTON LTD* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2500 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com