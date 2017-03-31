(Repeating to add SIDBI,BAJAJ FINANCE & TATA MOTORS Primary CP Deals.) Mar 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 1000 - NAT FERT* - 05-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 7500 - JMF SER LTD BKS & MFS 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 7.3500 500 31-Mar-17 ADANI PORTS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2100 5000 - SIDBI - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3000 7500 31-Mar-17 SIDBI - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2500 5000 31-Mar-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.2000 500 - TATA MOTORS* - 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 1300 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com