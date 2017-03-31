Mar 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM BNP* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3700 500 - CANFIN HOMES - 14-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3500 2000 03-Apr-17 CANFIN HOMES - 14-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3500 1000 05-Apr-17 TATA MOTORS* - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 6.6000 7000 - PNB HSG FIN MFS 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3000 1500 06-Apr-17 TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3300 3000 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.5000 2000 - EXIM - 34 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.0900 10000 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 - 03-Apr-17 L&T FINANCE - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.4700 5000 03-Apr-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com