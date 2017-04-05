(Repeating to add Godrej Ind and GSFC Primary CP deals.) Apr 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- INDIABULLS HF INS.CO & MF INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 6.3500 25000 04-Apr-17 SBI GLOBAL FACTOR MF 18-May-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 500 06-Apr-17 TATA CAP FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5400 10000 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5400 - - GODREJ IND MF END JUNE ICRA A1+ 6.1900 1000 07-Apr-17 GSFC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3000 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com