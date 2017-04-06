Apr 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP FIN* - SEP 2017 ICRA A1+ 6.9000 2000 - ABFL - END SEP ICRA A1+ 6.8800 - - NABHA POWER* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2200 3000 - KRIBHCO SHYAM* - END JUNE ICRA A1+ 6.5600 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com