Apr 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MF 28-Apr-17 CARE A1+ 6.5000 10000 07-Apr-17 AADHAR HF* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1300 750 - ABFL - 09-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5500 - 10-Apr-17 CPCL MF 09-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2000 3000 10-Apr-17 GRUH FINANCE* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 10000 - JK LAKSHMI CEMENT* 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5000 250 - RASHTRIYA CHEM* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services