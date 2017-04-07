BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Apr 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MF 28-Apr-17 CARE A1+ 6.5000 10000 07-Apr-17 AADHAR HF* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1300 750 - ABFL - 09-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5500 - 10-Apr-17 CPCL MF 09-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2000 3000 10-Apr-17 GRUH FINANCE* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 10000 - JK LAKSHMI CEMENT* 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5000 250 - RASHTRIYA CHEM* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.3400 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)