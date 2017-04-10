Apr 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERT MF 12-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2300 1000 12-Apr-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1800 2000 - CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2000 1000 - CENTURY TEXT MF 12-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 2000 13-Apr-17 NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2000 1000 - SHRIRAM CITY* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5500 550 - FEDBANK FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 150 - SAIL* - 13-Jul-17 IND A1+ 6.4800 10000 13-Apr-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com