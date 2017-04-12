(Repeating to add SUNDARAM BNP and HERO FINCORP (JUN END) Primary CP deals) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BAJAJ FINANCE* - 30-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 20000 11-Apr-17 PTC INDIA FIN MF 16-Jun-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 4000 17-Apr-17 HUDCO BKS & MF 29-Jun-17 CARE A1+ 6.2100 5000 13-Apr-17 CEAT* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2500 500 - ABFL - 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5000 - 17-Apr-17 JMF SER LTD MF 13-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.1500 300 13-Apr-17 ISEC LTD MF END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 1000 13-Apr-17 HERO FINCORP* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.3000 1000 - LIC HSG FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 - - LIC HSG FIN* - 4 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6000 - - SUNDARAM BNP* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7700 1000 - HERO FINCORP* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.5100 150 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com