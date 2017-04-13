(Repeating to add TATA HSG DEV Primary CP deal) Apr 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG FIN MFS MAR 2018 CARE A1+ 7.1100 3750 13-Apr-17 DHFL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3000 1000 - NTPC* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.1200 6000 - RELIANCE HOME* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 500 - EXIM - 02-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 5.9000 12500 13-Apr-17 GNFC BKS 61 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.3000 500 19-Apr-17 TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6300 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com