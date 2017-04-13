Apr 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL MF 19-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.1700 4250 18-Apr-17 GIC HF - 16-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3000 1250 20-Apr-17 SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.4500 6250 - ABFL - 28-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5200 - 17-Apr-17 NABARD* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1400 10000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com