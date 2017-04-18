(Repeating to add TATA POWER SOLAR & BIRLA TMT Primary CP deal.) Apr 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 28-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5500 - - JMF ARC PVT MF 19-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.5000 500 19-Apr-17 ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4300 1500 - TGS INVT* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6400 - - TRAPTI TRDG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6400 - - JMF SER LTD MF 04-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.0900 250 18-Apr-17 JMF SER LTD MF 21-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.0900 750 21-Apr-17 COROMANDEL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2300 1000 - HERO FINCORP* - END JUN CRISIL A1+ 6.5200 500 - TATA POW SOL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 500 - BIRLA TMT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6400 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com