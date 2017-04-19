(Repeating to add RELIANCE JIO Primary CP deal.) Apr 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABHA POWER* - JUN END CRISIL A1+ 6.2300 3500 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.5000 3000 - NABARD - 20-Jul-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3800 12250 21-Apr-17 ABFL - 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5850 - 18-Apr-17 TURQUOISE INV* - JUN END CRISIL A1+ 6.6700 1000 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 3500 - JUBILANT LIFE* - 20-Jun-17 IND A1+ 6.4900 1000 18-Apr-17 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2000 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com