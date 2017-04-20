(Repeating to add SBI GLOBAL FACTOR Primary CP Deal.) Apr 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5300 2000 - RELIANCE IND* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.0500 50000 - IRFC* - 25-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4800 20000 - MOTHER DAIRY* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4000 - SBI GLOBAL FACTOR BK 30-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6000 400 24-Apr-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com