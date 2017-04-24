(Repeating to add APOLLO TYRES Primary CP Deal.) Apr 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 27-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5800 - 21-Apr-17 ABFL - 28-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5800 - 24-Apr-17 JMF SER LTD MF 07-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 7.1600 500 24-Apr-17 HDB FIN* - JUNE END CARE A1+ 6.5700 4250 - ABFL - 20-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5500 2500 24-Apr-17 GODREJ BOYCE MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4900 2500 27-Apr-17 AB FASHION* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2700 1000 - APOLLO TYRES* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.2800 750 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com