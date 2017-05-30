(Repeating to add TATA HSG DEV and GODREJ PROP Primay CP deals) May 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL BK 03-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3900 2000 02-Jun-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 10250 - JMF CAP LTD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2000 250 30-May-17 INDIABULLS HF - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5700 1000 30-May-17 TATA HSG DEV* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6000 1000 - GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5900 850 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com