(Repeating to add RELIANCE HOME & GODREJ AGRO Primary CP deals.) May 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MF 28-Jun-17 CARE A1+ 6.4700 10000 01-Jun-17 L&T INFRA MF 29-Jun-17 CARE A1+ 6.4700 5000 01-Jun-17 HDFC LTD BKS & MFS 02-Nov-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7900 10250 02-Jun-17 JMF ARC LTD MFS 30-Aug-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.4800 500 31-May-17 CANFIN HOMES* - END FEB ICRA A1+ 6.9800 2000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.2500 500 - ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6900 - 02-Jun-17 HT MEDIA* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4400 1500 - RELIANCE HOME* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 1000 - GODREJ AGRO* - 1 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2800 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com