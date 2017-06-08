BRIEF-Shriram EPC gets orders worth 1.65 bln rupees under water management business
* Says Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 165 crores under water management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add CENTURY TEXTILES Primary CP deal) Jun 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL MF 31-May-18 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 500 13-Jun-17 CPCL MF 03-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4100 3500 09-Jun-17 ICICI HF* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5200 1000 - CENTURY TEXT MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4800 2000 12-Jun-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.