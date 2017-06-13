(Repeating to add TATA PROJECTS Primary CP Deal.)
Jun 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINANCE MF 30-Aug-17 CARE A1+ 6.6300 4000 12-Jun-17
L&T LTD* - 29-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.4400 6000 -
PTC INDIA FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0000 2000 -
ASHOK LEYLAND* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4800 1000 -
MOTILAL OSWAL MF 11-Aug-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8800 2000 13-Jun-17
TATA PROJECTS* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6400 1500 -
============================================================================================
