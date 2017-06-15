(Repeating to add few more primary deals dealt on 14-Jun-2017) Jun 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3700 3000 - AB NUVO* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 2000 - NHB MFS 29-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2900 7000 15-Jun-17 CPCL MF 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3500 5000 19-Jun-17 HPL ELECTRIC&* - 90 DAYS IND A1+ 7.5000 1700 14-Jun-17 JMF PRODUCTS MF 15-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8500 1000 16-Jun-17 L&T FINANCE - END OCT CARE A1+ 6.8500 2000 19-Jun-17 TGS INVT* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7500 1000 - ABFL MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6500 1500 15-Jun-17 VIACOM 18* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5300 1500 - TURQUOISE INV* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 - - TRAPTI TRAD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7500 - - REL RETAIL* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3700 2000 - MOTILAL OSWAL MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8800 500 27-Jun-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com