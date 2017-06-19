Jun 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SHEBA PROP* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6600 - - SHEBA PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6600 - - GODREJ AGRO* - 31-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3800 750 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3400 2000 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6700 2000 - MOTHER DAIRY* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3900 1000 - ISEC LTD MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 1000 29-Jun-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com