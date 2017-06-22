(Repeating to add APOLLO TYRES Primary CP deal.) Jun 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.6700 3000 - CHAMBAL FERT MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 1000 27-Jun-17 BIRLA TMT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 1500 - BLUE STAR MF 25-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.4000 250 27-Jun-17 BAJAJ ELECTRICALS*- 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8500 500 - CPCL MF 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3700 4500 27-Jun-17 COROMANDEL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3800 1000 - APOLLO TYRES* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4400 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com