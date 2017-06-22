Jun 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ AGRO* - 07-Jul-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4300 1500 - ISEC LTD MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 500 29-Jun-17 SHRIRAM CITY MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6700 2000 29-Jun-17 INDIABULLS HF* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5300 250 - CPCL* - 18-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3900 2000 - NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4500 7550 - JMF PRODUCTS - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.9500 750 23-Jun-17 JHAJJAR POWER MF 05-Sep-17 IND A1+ 6.6800 1000 27-Jun-17 GNFC MF 28-Aug-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3900 2000 03-Jul-17 RELIANCE HOME* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 1000 - RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 4000 - RELIANCE CAP* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.5000 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com