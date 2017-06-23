Jun 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL MF 26-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.9200 1000 27-Jun-17 PTC INDIA FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 3500 - SADBHAV ENG* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1700 1500 - REDINGTON LTD* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3000 1000 - SHRIRAM TRANS BKS 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 4000 27-Jun-17 PFC* - 11 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 11000 - MANGALORE REF* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3000 3000 - NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4500 2200 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com