2 hours ago
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 29
June 29, 2017 / 4:16 AM / 2 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 29

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add ESSEL MINING CP deal)
    Jun 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JM FIN LTD        MF              29-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    7.0000    500       30-Jun-17
JM FIN PROD       CORP            29-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.8800    750       30-Jun-17
KMPL              -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.6500    2000      29-Jun-17
ABFL              -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.6000    9000      30-Jun-17
ABHFL             -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.5000    1000      30-Jun-17
APOLLO TYRES*     -               1 MONTH     CRISIL A1+  6.6000    2000              -
ESSEL MINING*     -               2 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4400     500              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

