RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 29

(Repeating to add ESSEL MINING CP deal) Jun 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JM FIN LTD MF 29-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 7.0000 500 30-Jun-17 JM FIN PROD CORP 29-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.8800 750 30-Jun-17 KMPL - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6500 2000 29-Jun-17 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6000 9000 30-Jun-17 ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5000 1000 30-Jun-17 APOLLO TYRES* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.6000 2000 - ESSEL MINING* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4400 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com