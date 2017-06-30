TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jun 30

Jun 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD - 28-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3800 15000 06-Jul-17 GODREJ AGRO* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3800 500 03-Jul-17 TMF SOLUTIONS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7500 500 - NAT FERT* - 08-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 12500 07-Jul-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com