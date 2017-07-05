TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 5

Jul 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERT MF,INS CO. 27-Sep-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 1250 07-Jul-17 GODREJ AGRO* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 6.3950 500 - DEWAN HSG* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.4200 2000 - PNB HSG FIN MF 15-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.4000 - 07-Jul-17 PNB HSG FIN MF 21-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.4000 - 07-Jul-17 JMF CAP LTD MF 05-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 350 06-Jul-17 NAT FERT* - END SEP CRISIL A1+ 6.4100 1300 - BIRLA TMT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6100 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com