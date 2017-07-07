RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 6

(Repeating to add PNB HSG FIN Primary CP deal.) Jul 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 27-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.5400 - 11-Jul-17 CHOLA INVEST - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 3000 - CHOLA INVEST - 30-Nov-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8500 2000 - TATA CAP HSG* - END SEP CRISIL A1+ 6.4100 3000 - SAIL* - 09-Oct-17 IND A1+ 6.4800 4000 10-Jul-17 NCDC* - 28-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4100 1650 10-Jul-17 LIC HSG FIN* - 5 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7200 6000 - PNB HSG FIN MF 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5100 3000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com