RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 6
July 6, 2017 / 4:37 AM

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 6

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add PNB HSG FIN Primary CP deal.)
    Jul 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL              -               27-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    6.5400    -         11-Jul-17
CHOLA INVEST      -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.7000    3000              -
CHOLA INVEST      -               30-Nov-17   ICRA A1+    6.8500    2000              -
TATA CAP HSG*     -               END SEP     CRISIL A1+  6.4100    3000              -
SAIL*             -               09-Oct-17   IND A1+     6.4800    4000      10-Jul-17
NCDC*             -               28-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    6.4100    1650      10-Jul-17
LIC HSG FIN*      -               5 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.7200    6000              -
PNB HSG FIN       MF              3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.5100    3000              -    
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

