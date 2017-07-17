FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 17
July 17, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 17

2 Min Read

    Jul 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CPCL              MF              18-Sep-17   ICRA A1+    6.2300    1800      18-Jul-17
SAIL*             -               18-Oct-17   IND A1+     6.3000    5000      19-Jul-17
AB FASHION*       -               END SEP     ICRA A1+    6.2600    1000      21-Jul-17
EXIM              MF              19-Jan-18   CRISIL A1+  6.4600    8750      19-Jul-17
RELIANCE CAP*     -               1 YEAR      CRISIL A1+  7.4700    500               -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

