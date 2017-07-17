TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 17

Jul 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CPCL MF 18-Sep-17 ICRA A1+ 6.2300 1800 18-Jul-17 SAIL* - 18-Oct-17 IND A1+ 6.3000 5000 19-Jul-17 AB FASHION* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 6.2600 1000 21-Jul-17 EXIM MF 19-Jan-18 CRISIL A1+ 6.4600 8750 19-Jul-17 RELIANCE CAP* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 7.4700 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com