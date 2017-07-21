FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 20
#Domestic News
July 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 20

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add GODREJ BOYCE Primar CP Deal.)
    Jul 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
DHFL*             -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3600    1000              -
TATA MOT FIN*     -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4900    1000              -
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               1 YEAR      CRISIL A1+  6.8500    500               -
REC               -               20-Sep-17   CARE A1+    6.1600    15000     21-Jul-17
ASHOK LEYLAND*    -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.3100    2000              -    
GODREJ BOYCE*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.3000    6000              -   
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

