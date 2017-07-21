RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 20

(Repeating to add GODREJ BOYCE Primar CP Deal.) Jul 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- DHFL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3600 1000 - TATA MOT FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4900 1000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 500 - REC - 20-Sep-17 CARE A1+ 6.1600 15000 21-Jul-17 ASHOK LEYLAND* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3100 2000 - GODREJ BOYCE* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.3000 6000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com