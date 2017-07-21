TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 21

Jul 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ IND MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2500 600 26-Jul-17 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 - - JMF CAP LTD MF 22-Jan-18 ICRA A1+ 7.5500 250 24-Jul-17 SHRIRAM CITY* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4600 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com