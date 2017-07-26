FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 25
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 4 hours ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 25

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add IL&FS LTD Primary CP deal)
    Jul 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA MOTORS*      -               1 YEAR      ICRA A1+    6.9400    1850              -
JMF ARC LTD       MFS             27-Oct-17   CRISIL A1+  7.1500    500       28-Jul-17
BAJAJ FINANCE*    -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.3500    5000      26-Jul-17
TATA MOT FIN*     -               3 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.5200    1000              -
IL&FS LTD*        -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.6900    2000              -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.