RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 25

(Repeating to add IL&FS LTD Primary CP deal) Jul 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA MOTORS* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 6.9400 1850 - JMF ARC LTD MFS 27-Oct-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.1500 500 28-Jul-17 BAJAJ FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3500 5000 26-Jul-17 TATA MOT FIN* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5200 1000 - IL&FS LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6900 2000 - ============================================================================================