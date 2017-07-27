FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 26
July 26, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 26

2 Min Read

 (Repeating to add TATA POWER and HIND LEYLAND Primary CP deals)
    Jul 26 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL              -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4500    -                 -
L&T LTD*          -               2 MONTHS    CRISIL A1+  6.1900    15000             -
MOTI OSW SEC      MF              28-Sep-17   CRISIL A1+  6.5500    250       28-Jul-17
TATA POWER*       -               3 MONTHS    ICRA A1+    6.4500    500               -
HIND LEYLAND*     -               3 MONTHS    CARE A1+    6.6900    2000              -   
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

