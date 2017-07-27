TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 27

Jul 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3400 20000 02-Aug-17 NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.2200 1750 - ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3600 - 28-Jul-17 GIC HF - 13-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3900 1000 03-Aug-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com