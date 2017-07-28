FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 28
#Domestic News
July 28, 2017 / 6:20 AM / a day ago

TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 28

2 Min Read

    Jul 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER           INVESTOR        MATURITY     RATING      DEALT     VOLUME       VALUE
                                                          YTM(%)    IN MLNS      DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINANCE       MFS             27-Oct-17   CARE A1+    6.4500    1500      28-Jul-17
JM FIN LTD        CORPORATE       30-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    6.8100    500       01-Aug-17
JM FIN CAP LTD    MF              27-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    6.8000    500       31-Jul-17
JM FIN PROD       MFS             30-Oct-17   ICRA A1+    6.7000    1750      31-Jul-17
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services       
CP Focus Page                      :          
For Primary Market CP Deals        :          
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :            
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

