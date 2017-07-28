TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 28

Jul 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINANCE MFS 27-Oct-17 CARE A1+ 6.4500 1500 28-Jul-17 JM FIN LTD CORPORATE 30-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8100 500 01-Aug-17 JM FIN CAP LTD MF 27-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8000 500 31-Jul-17 JM FIN PROD MFS 30-Oct-17 ICRA A1+ 6.7000 1750 31-Jul-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com