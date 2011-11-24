Nov 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.90 500
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
RELIGARE FINVEST MF 28-Nov-11 9.50 400
EDELWEISS FIN SERV MF 2-Dec-11 9.50 250
IOC MF 5-Dec-11 9.15 500
COROMANDEL MF 5-Dec-11 9.08 500
SAIL MF 9-Dec-11 9.15 250
ELECTROSTEEL CASTING MF 16-Dec-11 9.60 500
NHB MF 27-Dec-11 9.17 250
============================================================================================
