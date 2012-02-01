Feb 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
M&M FINANCE MF 3-Feb-12 - 9.10 250
IOC MF 20-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.63 750
IOC BANK 20-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.63 250
============================================================================================
