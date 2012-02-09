Feb 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECIRITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SECONDARY MARKET
--------------
STERLITE ENERGY LTD INSTITUTE 10-Feb-12 - 9.25 1000
IL&FS FIN.SERV. LTD MF 15-Feb-12 - 9.25 800
IOC MF 2-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.60 750
============================================================================================
