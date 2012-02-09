Feb 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECIRITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- STERLITE ENERGY LTD INSTITUTE 10-Feb-12 - 9.25 1000 IL&FS FIN.SERV. LTD MF 15-Feb-12 - 9.25 800 IOC MF 2-Mar-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.60 750 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com