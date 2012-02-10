Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MF 14-Feb-12 - 9.05 250 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6636 9222, rru.data@reuters.com
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0